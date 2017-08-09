A Sheraton Atlanta airport hotel shut down, and now you can buy all its furniture

View Caption Hide Caption

Inside the shuttered Sheraton Atlanta Airport Hotel are thousands of pieces of furniture about to go up for sale.

The 395-room hotel closed July 23 after being acquired for $16.8 million by the City of Atlanta. The property is expected to eventually be demolished to make way for future expansion of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

But before it is torn down, all furniture, fixtures and equipment from the hotel will be sold to the public at a two-week liquidation sale starting Aug. 10. The sale will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, Sunday, noon – 5 p.m. during the two-week period.

An airport hotel houses a vast array of items, many of them familiar to road warriors.

It will be a tag sale, not an auction, according to Hotel Content Liquidators LLC. That means the items will be priced by the piece and sold first come first serve.

All this stuff is for sale The bar is for sale too

The sale “provides huge savings to the public of many household items for consumer’s homes,” according to the liquidation company.

The liquidation sale will be held at the Sheraton at 1900 Sullivan Road in Atlanta.

Linens for sale A giant ironing machine in the commercial laundry area The biggest washing machines I’ve ever seen Gigantic dryers.

Below are the procedures for the liquidation sale. Find more information on items for sale on Hotel Content Liquidators’ website.

