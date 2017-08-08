Furniture from shuttered Atlanta airport hotel will be up for grabs at liquidation sale

View Caption Hide Caption Sheraton Atlanta Airport Hotel. Source: Sheraton Atlanta Airport Hotel page on Facebook.

If you’ve spent a lot of time in airport hotels and have a certain nostalgia for hotel furniture and fixtures, here’s your chance.

The 395-room Sheraton Atlanta Airport Hotel closed July 23. after being acquired for $16.8 million by the City of Atlanta. The hotel is expected to eventually be demolished to make way for future expansion of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Now, all furniture, fixtures and equipment from the hotel will be sold to the public at a two-week liquidation sale starting Aug. 10.

It will be a tag sale, not an auction, according to Hotel Content Liquidators LLC. That means the items will be priced by the piece and sold first come first serve.

The sale “provides huge savings to the public of many household items for consumer’s homes,” according to the liquidation company.

The liquidation sale will be held at the Sheraton at 1900 Sullivan Road in Atlanta.

— Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook.

MORE:

Airport squeeze: Hartsfield-Jackson expands on limited land

Planned BMW facility expected to draw thousands for training in College Park