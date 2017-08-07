Hartsfield-Jackson to rebid contract for airport bank

View Caption Hide Caption

Hartsfield-Jackson International plans to rebid a contract for an airport bank, after it attracted only one company interested in operating a bank branch and ATMs at the airport.

Wells Fargo currently operates a bank branch in the domestic terminal and ATMs throughout the airport.

But when the airport rebid the contract for airport bank and currency exchange services, only one company threw its hat in the ring: SunTrust Bank.

It “didn’t get as much interest as we expected to,” said Hartsfield-Jackson concessions manager Pat Armes.

Armes said the airport will rebid the contract with the aim of attracting more interest.

A key issue is that the declining use of cash has made it less profitable for banks to operate at the airport, prompting changes in how the contract is structured.