John Mayer fans can sign up for TSA PreCheck at concert

People who travel and happen to be John Mayer fans will have an opportunity to sign up for TSA’s PreCheck trusted traveler program — if they’re headed to the singer-songwriter’s concert at Lakewood Amphitheatre Aug. 10.

Those who have tickets to the concert can enroll with TSA contractor IdentoGO from 6 to 9 p.m. at the concert venue.

Signing up for TSA PreCheck costs $85 for five years. That gets travelers the chance to go through expedited security screening with shorter lines. PreCheck members can also keep their shoes on and their laptops and permitted liquids in their bags.

Those interested should bring a government photo ID and proof of U.S. citizenship such as a passport, and will need to undergo a 10-minute fingerprinting process. You can schedule an appointment or just walk up for enrollment.

Under a new screening rule TSA is rolling out in the coming weeks and months for large electronics, travelers in regular security lines will have to take their iPads, tablets and other large devices out of their bags and put them into a separate bin, as they do with laptops.

But the new requirement on large electronics does not apply to those enrolled in TSA PreCheck and are in PreCheck lanes.

