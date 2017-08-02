Airports push for higher ticket fees to fund infrastructure projects

View Caption Hide Caption Hartsfield-Jackson international terminal

The up-to-$4.50 passenger facility charge tacked onto the price of an airline flight in the United States could go up under a proposal in Congress.

The passenger facility charge funds airports, and airlines are opposed to an increase in the charge.

Delta Air Lines issued a statement saying “hard-working Americans should not have to abide another tax increase on their plane tickets.”

But an airport lobbying group says more funding is needed to improve airports.

“Improving terminals to accommodate more gates, bigger seating areas, and modern security checkpoints will result in shorter lines, lower airfare and a better passenger experience,” according to Airports Council International – North America.

