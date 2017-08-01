Atlanta airport’s Plane Train tunnel to be extended

View Caption Hide Caption JASON GETZ / JGETZ@AJC.COM

A project to enable the people-mover train at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport’s to handle more passengers is about to get underway.

The tunnel will be extended about 600 feet underneath the airport MARTA station and SkyTrain airport station, allowing more room for trains to turn back to go in the other direction while another train arrives. That is expected to reduce wait times for the train and increase capacity.

The airport is seeking Atlanta City Council approval for a $10 million contract for design and pre-construction work for the Plane Train tunnel extension.

