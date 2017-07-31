Delta to discontinue Venezuela flights

View Caption Hide Caption Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro cheer during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, July 27, 2017. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has provoked international outcry and enraged an opposition demanding his resignation with his push to elect an assembly that will rewrite the troubled South American nation's constitution. Sunday's election will cap nearly four months of political upheaval that has left thousands detained and injured and at least 100 dead. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Delta Air Lines plans to suspend its flights to Venezuela amid a political upheaval in the country.

Atlanta-based Delta said it will suspend its once-a-week flights between Atlanta and Caracas after its last flight on the route Sept. 16.

“Delta is in the process of contacting customers booked for travel after Sept. 16,” the airline said in a written statement.

Other airlines have also pulled out of Venezuela, including United Airlines.

In 2014, Delta reduced its flights from Atlanta to Caracas when it was unable to get its flight revenue out of the country.

That year, Delta reduced its the route from once a day to once a week because it was unable to convert its Venezuelan earnings into dollars because of the government’s hold on repatriation of the revenue to the United States.

At the time, Delta said the government failed to approve its requests to exchange more than $188 million of its revenue from ticket sales in Venezuelan bolivars to U.S. dollars.

— Stay up to date on the latest news on Atlanta airline travel by following Atlanta Airport News Now on Facebook.

MORE:

Venezuela leader’s foes levy new sanctions and fresh strike

Colombia’s Avianca halts Venezuela flights, citing security

AP Explains: What are Trump’s options in Venezuela?